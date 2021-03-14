Next steps for San Diego Unified’s return to classrooms

SAN DIEGO — District leaders have revealed new details about their plan to bring students back to classrooms the week of April 12.

The San Diego Unified School District and teacher representatives outlined options Sunday for students to safely return to campus full-time while also allowing families that don’t feel safe returning to campus to continue online instruction.

“As the district continues to review reopening preference surveys sent to all families, it will begin working with principals this week to help set specific models for each school community,” the district said in a statement.

Families will have the choice of an in-person/online hybrid or online-only model. Elementary and secondary students would be back on campus for a six-hour school day.

The default school site model is four days per week of in-person instruction with precise schedules to be set based on the number of students who want to attend in person, available space and existing health and safety guidelines, the district said. Students in the hybrid model will see their live instruction time increase.

Families will get more details on March 22, when they will be asked to select a learning model for the week of April 12.

The district said teachers and school leaders also agreed on steps that will make hybrid learning unnecessary in the fall, committing to no layoffs and the creation of a specialized instruction model for students who do not want to return to campus.