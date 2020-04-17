Newsom announces bipartisan, 80-person economic recovery team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a star-studded, 80-person group of bipartisan business, community and political leaders to help the state’s economy recover “as fast and safely as possible from the COVID-19-induced recession.”

The committee will be chaired by billionaire businessman, liberal activist and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who Newsom said he selected for both his commitment to the state’s “values, and also an understanding of free markets.”

The committee includes all four living former governors of the state (two Republicans and two Democrats), titans of tech and other major California industries, community organizers, tribal leaders, and state legislators from both parties, among others.

Newsom and other leaders from the task force spoke in a news conference Friday, ensuring that none of the efforts could take precedence over public health, but also emphasizing that work on rebuilding the state’s once-booming economy could begin immediately.

“Health and safety have to be paramount here in California, but people are also hurting economically,” Steyer said. “Resource-starved communities have been hit the hardest by this and are suffering the most.”

Newsom promised that the group would focus on specific, actionable steps the state can take to reignite the economy when businesses begin to reopen, including grants, new government initiatives, and public-private programs. The team will be split into subcommittees based on expertise, focusing on sectors such as health care, retail, hospitality, entertainment and manufacturing.

Members of the group whom Newsom mentioned by name during his announcement included:

Recently departed Disney CEO Bob Iger

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Aída Álvarez, Clinton cabinet member on the Small Business Administration

Kaiser Chairman and CEO Greg Adams

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

San Manuel Tribal Chairman Ken Ramirez

When Newsom called to enlist members of the new committee, the governor said: “Universally people said, ‘Let me know how I can help.'”

The task force will start meeting virtually soon, and Newsom promised more details to come.

Calif. coronavirus tallies

The governor announced a grim new milestone in the state’s coronavirus outbreak, with 95 deaths due to the virus recorded over 24 hours, a new high. Newsom said 985 people have died of the virus in the state.

The governor called the deaths an urgent reminder that, despite discussions of reopening the economy, “we need to apply — deeply apply — the stay-at-home orders.”

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus in the state increased 1.2% over the same 24-hour period, and the number of people receiving treatment in intensive care units went down 1.4%.