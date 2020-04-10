State health officials: Distancing is working, but it must continue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health officials are beginning to see the positive effects of a statewide stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, but the trends could reverse quickly without continued discipline.

Newsom and state Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly presented dozens of graphs representing individual counties, all showing some degree of downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

California state health officials just presented these county by county graphs, showing COVID-19 is declining across the state.



State leaders urging Californians need to keep up stay at home and physical distancing efforts to continue this trend. pic.twitter.com/XRf0LwYDYj — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 10, 2020

“This is actually signaling to us that our peak may not end up being as high as we actually planned around and expected,” Ghaly said, showing the current projections for statewide cases. “What we’re seeing today in our hospitals might not actually be that different than where we are going to peak.”

Ghaly credited the state’s compliance with new physical distancing guidelines for the hopeful projections: “People are moving around less and staying at home more.”

But any optimism the doctor expressed Friday was constantly followed by warnings that the trends could reverse quickly if people don’t “continue to do the wonderful things that Californians have banded together to do.”

That message was especially urgent on Good Friday and at the beginning of Easter weekend, times when families will be particularly tempted to gather with loved ones they don’t already live with.

Newsom said staying home and finding ways to adapt traditions will be vital to saving lives, sparing the hospital system and eventually getting back to a sense of normalcy.

“Let us continue to stay the course,” Newsom said, warning that the data his team shared Friday was based on “a very optimistic model.”

“Let’s just do this together. Give us a few more weeks to see where these trend lines go,” the governor said. Responding to a reporter’s question, Newsom promised his office was preparing to release detailed strategies soon for the state’s eventual exit from the stay-at-home order.

Calif. coronavirus tallies

The state released it’s latest statistics on the coronavirus. It’s worth noting the official numbers typically lag behind independent counts by news organizations, because they use different ways to gather their information.

The state has officially counted 19,472 positive cases, with 2,897 people hospitalized and 1,145 in intensive care units. That number increased slightly — just over 1% from the day before. That comes after the number actually decreased over the previous 24-hour period.

Newsom noted the shift back to an increase in ICU numbers, though he said a low-single-digit increase still marks a “very good day” compared to previous weeks.

The state has counted 541 deaths due to the virus.