SAN DIEGO -- A new executive order by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will expand the city's push to keep businesses and other gathering spaces open by moving them outside, as renewed coronavirus restrictions threaten to deepen the economic downturn.

Faulconer says a new executive order will give thousands of businesses and places of worship the option to operate in private parking lots by speeding up the permitting process and waiving certain requirements. The mayor and city council have passed similar measures to expand outdoor dining and retail shopping.