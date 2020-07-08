Cases, positivity rate keep rising as state adds more counties to watchlist

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the latest on California’s COVID-19 relief efforts in a news conference Tuesday.

California reported 11,694 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, though the governor noted about 2,000 of the cases were from a backlog of test results out of Los Angeles County. The state’s positivity rate — the percentage of total people tested who have positive results — has continued to increase in recent weeks and now sits at 7.1%.

Newsom also announced that 26 counties, accounting for more than 80% of the state, are on California’s watchlist, meaning they need to roll back some previously lifted coronavirus restrictions. The list includes San Diego County, which made modifications earlier this week.

Watch the news conference above, and click here for more coronavirus coverage.