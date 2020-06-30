More than 14K people find shelter through motel quarantine program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke from one of the motels being used around the state to shelter people without a place to quarantine Tuesday, touting the program’s success and warning about the state’s surge of virus cases.

Newsom said the program, dubbed Project Roomkey, now includes more than 15,600 hotel rooms, and that 14,200 people have found shelter and other support services as a result.

