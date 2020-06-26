Newsom says Imperial County needs to reinstate stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that Imperial County, which borders San Diego to the east, needs to reinstate its stay-at-home order.

The governor said the decision comes due to concerning public health data coming out of the county, including a positivity rate of nearly 23% for tests administered in the area over the past 14 days. That’s compared to a rate of just over 5% statewide.

Hospitals in the area do not have the capacity to keep up with the current spread of the virus, Newsom said, and the state has already sent dozens of specialized health workers and some National Guard members to help with the local response. The state has also sent personal protective equipment and will continue to supply other resources, according to the governor.

JUST IN: Governor Gavin Newsom announces Imperial County needs to pull back and reinstate its stay at home order.



This is the only county in California Governor Newsom is urging to do so. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 26, 2020

Newsom said his administration has been coordinating with local leaders, and that county officials will be in charge of the process. The Imperial County Board of Supervisors is already working on a plan to reimpose stricter orders, the governor said.

“They will move at their discretion,” Newsom explained. “If they are not able to come to some consensus, I am committed to intervening … But I am confident in their capacity to make that decision for themselves.”

Imperial County had not moved as far forward into the reopening process as most other parts of the state, Newsom said. It is the first and only county that has been asked to “throttle back” so far, though different parts of the state have moved at different paces.

Of the state’s large regions, San Diego County has remained one of the more aggressive counties in reopening businesses and other public spaces. Earlier this week, the County Board of Supervisors requested guidelines for resuming several activities, including wedding receptions, hotel conferences, street fairs and team competitions.

The request — which was approved 4-1, with Supervisor Nathan Fletcher dissenting — came despite the county recently passing a public health data “trigger” and announcing they would pause further reopenings until the numbers improved.

Supervisor Jim Desmond made the proposal to request guidelines for the larger scale events, and said it was a matter of preparation in case the statistics looked better by mid-summer. Fletcher, who announced this week that he will quarantine for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who has the virus, called the decision “reckless and irresponsible” given the recent trends.

Palm trees line a street in Calexico, Imperial County.