Calif. uses stats to prepare for rising virus numbers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the latest on California’s COVID-19 response in a news conference Thursday.

Much of the discussion focused on modeling — the ways the state is using statistics to determine how officials need to prepare for the coming weeks of the pandemic.

Over the past 14 days, California has seen a rising number of confirmed cases as the state continues to expand testing efforts, and has also seen concerning trend lines for hospitalizations and positivity rate.

Watch the news conference above, and click here for our latest COVID-19 coverage.