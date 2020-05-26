San Diego County now allowed to open barbershops, hair salons

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — San Diego County can now reopen barbershops and hair salons with coronavirus precautions in place, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

San Diego applied to open the businesses more quickly than permitted by statewide guidelines, and gained approval along with 46 other counties this week.

The state’s lengthy guidance for barbers and hair stylists is published online, and says businesses will need to ensure as much distancing among customers and employees as possible, require everyone inside the store to wear masks, and employ rigorous cleaning and training practices.

Other suggestions include temperature checks for employees and customers before they can enter, staggering appointments, leaving the doors open, and closing communal spaces such as lobbies and break rooms.

The list of Counties in California approved for reopening of barbershops and hair salons pic.twitter.com/oP2ataLmxh — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 26, 2020

County health officials will lay out their own protocols for the reopening businesses and be in charge of making sure the guidelines are followed. The county has their own media briefing planned for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

San Diego similarly gained early approval to open businesses for in-store retail and allow dine-in service at restaurants.

Newsom said the state would need more time to consider how nail salons and other beauty services can reopen safely, noting that California’s first case of community spread for the virus is believed to have come from a nail salon.