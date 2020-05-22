Newsom promises guidelines for reopening churches by Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stepping to the podium a short time after President Donald Trump demanded churches be allowed to reopen across the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that places of worship will have new guidelines for reopening by the start of next week.

The announcement also comes on the heels of a petition signed by more than 1,200 California pastors saying they would reopen regardless of state guidelines by May 31.

