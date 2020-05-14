State’s new budget grapples with $54B deficit in wake of virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will unveil a vastly revised state budget Thursday as California grapples with a projected $54.3 billion budget deficit in the wake of COVID-19.

California’s revenues have plummeted since the state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than 4.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in California since mid-March.

Now, Newsom has to decide what to cut. Lawmakers will review Newsom’s proposal, and they must pass an operating budget by June 15. If they don’t, they would forfeit their pay. But lawmakers could amend the state spending plan after that date.

Shortly before Newsom’s daily coronavirus briefing at noon Thursday, union leaders said he will propose a 10% pay cut for public employees to help plug the budget hole.

SEIU Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker said in a Facebook video that Newsom’s office informed her of the proposed cut on Wednesday. A state official with knowledge of the budget confirmed the proposal, adding it will be part of the collective bargaining process. If that bargaining process fails, the governor could order furloughs instead. Walker said the union will try to negotiate an alternative plan.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his daily virus briefing Wednesday, the governor did say the state’s emergency preparedness won’t suffer despite the state’s economic constraints, with Cal Fire and other state agencies gearing up for another destructive fire season with new resources.