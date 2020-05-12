Calif. has now tested more than 1M residents for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California has now tested more than 1 million of its residents for COVID-19, a milestone in the state’s efforts to track the virus and gradually lift the stay-at-home order.

Newsom encouraged anyone still seeking a test to visit the state’s website to find a free screening near them. The governor said while pop-up sites seen around communities may charge your insurance or have an out-of-pocket cost, California has vastly expanded the number of free, government-funded sites.

In his daily virus briefing Tuesday, Newsom also announced some further loosening of the state’s stay-at-home order, including new opportunities for businesses to reopen.

Offices where working remotely isn’t possible for employees will be allowed to bring people back to work, with modifications to their floor plans and new safety measures, the governor said. Shopping centers, including traditional malls, strip malls and outlets, will also be allowed to reopen for pickup outside of individual storefronts, according to Newsom.

The state has posted online guidelines that will apply to reopening businesses statewide, and has also published guidelines for counties that want to work with the state to go beyond the current measures and loosen virus restrictions even further on a local level.