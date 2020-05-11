Newsom: 70% of the state’s businesses now allowed to open

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom updated the state on California’s coronavirus response Monday after loosening some restrictions over the weekend.

Newsom said over 70% of the state’s businesses are now allowed to open in some capacity, after allowing previously closed stores and other companies to modify their practices and return to work.

The governor also announced the leaders of the Western States Pact — which includes Oregon, Washington, Colorado, California and Nevada — have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for $1 trillion in relief funds for the states.

Watch the news conference above, and read more local coronavirus coverage here.

NEW: Without federal support, states will be forced to make impossible decisions.



Today—CA, OR, WA, NV, CO, and our legislative leaders have joined together to ask the federal government for $1 trillion to protect our schools, public health, and public safety services. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 11, 2020