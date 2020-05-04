Some Calif. stores, manufacturers could reopen as early as Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some non-essential stores in California will be allowed to reopen as early as Friday if they are able to put new safety measures in place, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The governor said California is beginning to move into “Phase Two” of the state’s four-phase plan for reopening the economy and other elements of daily life that have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The change to the state’s stay-at-home order will allow some “lower-risk” businesses, such as retailers and manufacturers, to open as early as Friday, but only after they have tweaked their models to allow for physical distancing that will protect both employees and shoppers.

This will include stores that sell things such as clothing, sporting goods, electronics, toys or books, the governor said. Notably, Newsom mentioned florists would be allowed to re-open with limitations, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The businesses will need to change their practices — for example, stores wouldn’t allow people inside, but could arrange for curbside pickup for online orders instead. Business owners will need to provide more spacious layouts for employees, keep up with strict sanitation measures and follow other guidelines.

The governor said manufacturers and logistics operations that support the reopening stores would also be allowed to reopen with modifications.

The state will share more details soon, and Newsom said businesses that are in compliance with new guidelines could open as early as Friday.

The governor said there are also plans in place for areas with “different conditions,” likely referring to rural areas that have been pressing the governor to allow counties with lower numbers of coronavirus cases to move ahead with re-opening more quickly.

Under a new set of guidelines, those regions would be allowed to “move further into Phase 2” — but only once they have proven they have the capacity to test and treat an adequate number of people if cases spike, and that they have measures in place to protect vulnerable people in their population, Newsom said.

Guidelines for both counties and re-opening businesses will be posted on the state’s COVID-19 website in the coming days, according to the governor.

Newsom and his team say they will gradually reopen California following these steps:

Phase 1: Safety and Preparedeness

Angell said this is the current state of affairs in California: making essential workplaces as safe as possible, stockpiling the state’s medical resources and staying home.



Phase 2: Lower-risk Workplaces

Officials say the next stage will see the gradual opening of non-essential businesses where social distancing measures are possible to put in place. This could include retail businesses that set up curbside pickup for customers, in addition to manufacturing and office jobs where floor plans can be rearranged.



Stage 2 would also include the start of education activities, again, with a heavy emphasis on changing layouts to allow more distancing. Childcare facilities with modifications could also be opened during this stage.



Phase 3: Higher-Risk Workplaces

Next, the state will reopen “higher-risk” businesses and gathering places. This will include businesses such as nail salons and barber shops that require close physical contact. It will also apply to places of worship and other gathering places where people sit closer together.



Phase 4: Ending the Stay-at-Home Order

When state health experts are satisfied with California’s progress toward “herd immunity” and a vaccine, any remaining restrictions on how people move around in the state will be lifted. Large-scale events such as concerts and sporting events will be possible.

The governor has emphasized that lifting restrictions will not work like a “light switch” but instead like a “dimmer,” with measures being lifted and potentially put back in place depending on how public health data reacts.