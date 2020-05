SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom shared updates on the state’s unemployment programs, search for more personal protective equipment and other elements of California’s coronavirus relief efforts in his daily briefing Friday.

Governor Gavin Newsom says California has distributed $7.5 billion in unemployment to 3.9 million people.



He says the state is working as quickly as possible to process Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to independent contractors and gig workers. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 1, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom says California is "very close to making some announcements" on changing stay at home orders for retail sector of economy — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 1, 2020

California has crossed 2,000 mark on COVID-19 deaths.



Governor Newsom says 91 people lost their lives since yesterday's update.



More than 50,000 people have tested positive. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 1, 2020