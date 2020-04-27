‘What not to do’: Newsom disappointed in weekend beach crowds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom called images of packed California beaches from over the weekend “an example of what not to do,” during his daily media briefing Monday.

The warm weather drew throngs of people to the sand around Southern California, with many of them not following the cautious guidelines introduced by officials who have partially reopened some beaches, but with calls for no group gatherings and continued social distancing.

"Those images are an example of what not to do," Governor Gavin Newsom says of nationally circulated images of packed California beaches.



He says CA is weeks away from making "measurable and meaningful" changes to stay at home order but..



"This virus doesn't take weekends off" — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 27, 2020

Reflecting on images of the beach crowds, Newsom said “this virus doesn’t take weekends off,” and urged patience from restless California residents. The governor said the state is “weeks, not months” away from some gradual loosening on social distancing guidelines, but that lifting measures to any degree depends on people’s abilities to cooperate with new rules designed to protect public health, particularly for the vulnerable.

Newsom said law enforcement will be out in greater numbers in public spaces to make sure people are following physical distancing guidelines, though he emphasized that the effort remains “education-based” when possible, and said he doesn’t want to have to see people actually getting citations.

People are seen gathering on the Corona del Mar State Beach on April 25, 2020 in Newport Beach, California. Southern California got summer-like weather over the weekend as social distancing and beach closures in neighboring counties continue due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)