LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom will tour the USNS Mercy, the Navy hospital ship sent from San Diego to Los Angeles to aid in the city’s coronavirus response, during a trip to L.A. Friday.

The tour is one stop on Newsom’s visit to the state’s largest city, where there were more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday evening. Newsom will meet with Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. public health officials as well, according to a news release from his office.

The Mercy arrived in the Port of Los Angeles Friday morning, where the crew was making final preparations to take overflow patients from land-based hospitals focused on treating coronavirus. Officials say the Navy vessel will not take on COVID-19 patients — instead, it was deployed to help treat people who need help for other medical issues as land-based hospitals grow more crowded.

When the ship left San Diego earlier this week, Navy officials said they hoped to take on patients as soon as the day after they arrived in L.A.

The Mercy has about 1,000 beds and is crewed by more than 800 sailors, doctors, surgeons and other personnel. It has 12 fully-equipped operating rooms, laboratories, pharmacy and radiological equipment.