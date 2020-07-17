Newsom to outline plan for reopening schools Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new guidance for reopening California schools Friday.

Many of the state’s 1,000 districts are just weeks away from returning to school and still have not decided whether to allow students back in classrooms.

Several school districts have already said their schools will begin the new term virtually, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and Long Beach.

Elsewhere in San Diego County, a small continuation school in Poway, Abraxas High School, resumed classes this week.

Newsom said earlier this week that he approved several new rules related to coronavirus but did not immediately make them public. Newsom’s office said he will “announce COVID-19 guidance for schools” on Friday.