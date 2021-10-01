Newsom to make ‘major announcement’ on school COVID safety

FOX 5 will stream the announcement in this story around 10 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom will make a “major announcement and highlight the state’s ongoing work to protect students and school employees across the state” Friday morning, his office said.

Newsom will be speaking from a middle school in San Francisco County. While officials did not elaborate on the nature of the announcement, the state said that “California leads national trends when it comes to keeping schools open and the vast majority of school districts are reporting that 95-100 percent of students are in-person.”

In San Diego County, the region’s largest school district approved a vaccine mandate for eligible students and staff this week. You can read more about the studies behind the FDA and CDC’s vaccine approval process, and learn about the agencies’ safety monitoring policies, online.

