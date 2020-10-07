Newsom staff member tests positive for virus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, wears a face mask as he answers a reporter’s question during his visit to the Queen Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine restaurant, in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun.

The governor’s office says in a statement Wednesday that the staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor.

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.

The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.

“We wish both individuals who tested positive well in their recovery,” a spokesman for Newsom, Nathan Click, told the Los Angeles Times.

The governor has previously said that he’s been tested on numerous occasions and would disclose the information if he got a positive result.

“As relates to my health, we’ve been tested on multiple occasions, tested negative,” Newsom told reporters Monday, according to the Times. “If I was tested positive, I would have the responsibility, and you would have the right to know, and that would be forthcoming.”