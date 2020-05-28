Newsom says rules for reopening gyms are ‘coming soon’

SAN DIEGO — Gyms across California may be allowed to reopen as early as next month, and owners are working rapidly to make sure guests can sweat it out safely.

Fitness centers have been shuttered since mid-March under the state’s stay-at-home order, and one local gym owner was even arrested for violating the policy. Others have tried to keep their members active — and payroll funded — by shifting to an online model, with fitness instructors leading workouts via video chat.

Now Gov. Gavin Newsom says reopening guidelines are “coming soon.” He made the remarks in a roundtable with industry leaders Wednesday.

Newsom acknowledged that the fitness industry is multi-faceted, and said the guidelines will aim to consider the needs and abilities of smaller, boutique workout centers along with the typical chain gyms.

A few things will likely be standard across the board: Creating more space between machines, staggering the number of people allowed inside at once, and face-covering requirements for employees and likely customers, too.

It’s possible some counties will apply for variances — as San Diego County did to reopen retail stores, barbershops and hair salons — and be allowed to reopen gyms sooner than others, based on public health data.

You can read more about the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, and how some counties have been allowed to go beyond them, by visiting the state’s website.