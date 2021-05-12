Newsom says mask mandate will largely end after June 15

File – California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference after touring Barron Park Elementary School on March 02, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will not require people to wear masks in almost all circumstances after June 15.

Newsom’s comments came in an interview with Fox 11’s Elex Michaelson.

Michaelson asked the governor, “Are we looking at masks after June 15?”

“No. Only in those settings that are indoor,” Newsom replied. “Only in those massively large settings, where people — from around the world, not just around the country — are convening, and where people are mixing in real dense spaces.

“Otherwise … no mandates.”

Newsom announced last month the state would lift nearly all of its coronavirus restrictions on June 15 if the state’s case numbers continued to improve. But at the time, Newsom said the mask mandate would stay.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” the governor said the day of the reopening announcement.

“We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

California has required people to wear masks in public places since June 18, 2020.