‘Things will look different’: State outlines eventual plans for reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom began to lay out the road map for gradually reopening California in his media briefing Tuesday, though plenty of hurdles remain before a return to normal in the state.

Most businesses, all schools and places of worship remain closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order, but Newsom has shown some cautious optimism about the number of COVID-19 cases in the state “stabilizing” in recent days.

Newsom said California is transitioning into an “optimistic phase.” The process needs to be gradual, because moving rapidly back to business as usual could cause another spike in illnesses, the governor said.

Eventually, the population will develop herd immunity to the virus and scientists will develop a vaccine, Newsom said. In the meantime, the state will start easing restrictions on gatherings and other activity, once it is confident it can sufficiently do six key things:

Monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating and treating people who are positive or exposed

Prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe virus symptoms

Handle surges in hospitals and public health systems

Develop new therapeutic treatments

Introduce new ways to allow for greater social distancing in businesses, schools and child care facilities

Determine if and when to reintroduce certain measures

Dr. Sonia Angell, the State Health Officer, said it was important not to think of changes as an “on-off” proposition. The change will come as a series of modifications, including things as basic as instituting requirements for more spacing in workplaces and schools.

“Things will look different,” a slide in the presentation explained. Restaurants will reopen, but with fewer tables, face coverings will become common in public, and temperature checks before entering businesses could become a fact of life in California, officials said.

Officials did not release a specific timeline for the start of the process.

Newsom emphasized that lifting restrictions would not work like a “light switch” but instead like a “dimmer,” with more restrictive and less restrictive measures being put in place or lifted depending on the data.

The governor said he understood people all over the state were hurting because of the stay-at-home order, and urged a bit more patience. “This can’t be a permanent state,” the governor said. “And it’s not.”

California’s plan will be coordinated in part with the other West Coast states, which entered a pact this week to create re-entry strategies that work in tandem. Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have pledged their strategies will put residents’ health above any other factor in decision-making, and ensure those decisions are “guided by science, not politics.”