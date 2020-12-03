Modified stay-at-home order expected to take effect in San Diego soon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new “regional stay-at-home order” that is expected to take effect in San Diego soon, with some businesses remaining open but other activities restricted as the state urges people to stay home and stop a new surge of coronavirus cases.

Newsom made the announcement in a news conference at 12:30 p.m., and you can continue watching the full briefing in this story.

The new order will take effect in five designated regions around the state — San Diego belongs to the Southern California region, which the state anticipates will be under the new order within a number of days.

Unlike last March’s order, most retail businesses will be allowed to stay open for operations, but at a maximum of 20% capacity. Restaurants will be allowed to offer delivery and take-out, but not dine-in options.

Schools that have received a waiver to operate during the pandemic and “critical infrastructure” will also be allowed to stay open.

Affected areas will have 48 hours to make adjustments, and are expected to remain under the orders for at least three weeks.

Governor Newsom says these regions could trigger a stay at home order as early as TOMORROW:



Greater Sacramento

Northern California

Southern California

San Joaquin



He says Bay Area could be under a lockdown by late December — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 3, 2020

When the order takes effect is based on that area’s ability to handle more hospitalizations, especially for patients needing the intensive care unit. It applies to regions where ICU capacity falls under 15%, and SoCal could trigger that level of restriction as early as Friday.

The governor warned Monday that he would have to impose new restrictions if the trends continue. Wednesday, California reported more than 20,000 new cases. That’s the most ever for a single day.

Newsom is staying at home after three of his children were exposed to the virus. He has already imposed restrictions, including a nighttime curfew on 51 of the state’s 58 counties. That covers almost all of California’s nearly 40 million residents.