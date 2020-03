ATLANTA (CNN) -- Georgia elections officials will postpone the March 24 presidential primary to May 19 because of the coronavirus, becoming the second state in the nation to delay a vote in the race for the White House due to the pandemic, according to Walter Jones, a spokesman with the Secretary of State's office.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Saturday that coronavirus has increased the risks to voters and poll workers with in-person voting. "Governor (Brian) Kemp has declared a public health emergency. President (Donald) Trump has declared a national emergency," Raffensperger said. "Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large."