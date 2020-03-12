Newsom calls for cancellation of events with more than 250 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued sweeping, statewide “guidance” in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He's asking Californians to postpone all non-essential gatherings through the end of March, including even small social gatherings in places where people can't remain at least six feet apart.

The advisory issued shortly before midnight Wednesday also says gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled. It suggests gatherings of people at higher risk for severe illness should be limited to no more than 10 people.

The guidance vastly expands local and case-specific responses to the outbreak around California.