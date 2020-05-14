Newsom asks residents not to visit counties that are opening faster than others

A surfer showers after leaving the ocean in Huntington Beach, California on May 2. Leaders and protesters in Orange County have clashed with Gov. Gavin Newsom over statewide virus restrictions, including those related to beach access. (Photo by Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says it will defeat the purpose of letting some counties reopen more quickly if they start attracting visitors from elsewhere.

Newsom says the state wants a “regional focus” on reopening. His remarks Wednesday come as the state has approved 17 counties to move faster than the state in easing stay-at-home orders. They are mostly rural counties in inland Northern California.

Meanwhile in Southern California, four large counties struggling to meet the state’s benchmarks for reopening sent a letter asking for a meeting with the governor.

Officials in San Diego County have said they want to move more quickly than the state allows. Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he and other local leaders are “urging the Governor to give consistent and achievable metrics for a safe reopen.”

Some state requirements aren’t realistic and would keep folks unemployed for many months if left in place,” Faulconer wrote on Twitter. “This isn’t about returning to normal. It’s about letting us get started with the new normal.”

Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have made similar requests.