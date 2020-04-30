Beach closures will target Orange County, not apply statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “very targeted” closure of the beaches in Orange County Thursday, but stopped short of announcing a rumored statewide ban on beach use.

Newsom said images of large crowds gathering on some O.C. beaches last weekend were “disturbing,” and warned urgently that ignoring social distancing guidelines in public will lead to more illnesses and death.

“This disease has not gone away,” Newsom said Thursday. “You’re not invincible. And some of us are more vulnerable than others.”

Because of the crowds seen gathering in that area specifically, Newsom announced a “temporary pause” on access to the state and local beaches in Orange County. He said he was actively working with officials in that region on how the closure will be enforced.

People are seen gathering on the Corona del Mar State Beach on April 25, 2020 in Newport Beach, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom called the lack of social distancing “disturbing.” (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The governor also noted that the issue wasn’t solely a local problem, but was exacerbated by people who don’t live in the area and chose to visit O.C. beaches.

In the “vast majority” of the state’s other coastal areas, Newsom said officials saw people doing “exactly what they needed.” He mentioned San Diego specifically in a list of areas where partial beach openings have been successful.

Thursday’s announcement came after a memo circulated by police departments suggested the state planned to close all California beaches, a move that drew protest from Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other local officials, who argued that San Diego has safely opened coastal areas for limited exercise and recreation.

Faulconer was quick to praise Newsom’s decision to take a more targeted approach.

Great news: the Governor heard us. San Diego beaches WILL STAY OPEN under our plan approved by lifeguards and health officials. In a time of great crisis we don't need knee-jerk policies. We need to keep a steady hand. It’s the only way to keep the public’s trust. Keep it up, SD! — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) April 30, 2020

“The governor heard us,” he wrote on Twitter. “San Diego beaches WILL STAY OPEN under our plan approved by lifeguards and health officials. In a time of great crisis we don’t need knee-jerk policies. We need to keep a steady hand.”

Asked if feedback from local leaders had led Newsom to change his mind, he denied that there was ever a plan for sweeping closures. “This is exactly the conversation we were having,” the governor said. “We’ve been very consistent … I can’t square what others may have said, but this is what we’re saying.”

The governor said the memo sent to police chiefs about a sweeping ban hadn’t come from his office. “That was their memo, that memo never got to me,” Newsom said. “We’ve been consistent, we’ve been clear, we’ve been transparent”

The governor has frequently said that the state’s reopening polices will be like a “dimmer,” with more or less strict restrictions being phased in and out depending on how the public and health data react.