New vaccination ‘super station’ opening in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego County’s second vaccination “super station” will open Thursday morning in the South Bay.

The center, which opens at 10 a.m., will be located in the former Sears building in Chula Vista Center at 565 Broadway. COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to people eligible under Phase 1A including health care workers, patients in long-term nursing facilities and individuals 75 and older.

Unlike the drive-through center that opened earlier this month at Petco Park, this is a a walk-up location. Individuals must make an appointment in advance. Parking at the site is limited.