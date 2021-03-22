New vaccination site opening at SDSU’s Viejas Arena

SAN DIEGO — A new COVID-19 vaccine site will open at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena on Tuesday.

San Diego County and SDSU officials announced plans for the new vaccination clinic at a Monday morning news conference. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said the site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday going forward.

Ten percent of appointments will be set aside for people in San Diego’s hardest-hit communities, Fletcher said. Two hundred vaccines will be given out per day initially with 750 inoculations per day expected as more vaccine becomes available. Eventually, the site will be able deliver 1,500 shots a day, by appointment.

Launch of the new vaccination site comes following the closure of the county’s largest vaccination super station at Petco Park this weekend. Operations ended Saturday ahead of Padres opening day April 1.

The new vaccination site at Viejas Arena is located at 5500 Campanile Drive.