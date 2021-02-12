New North County COVID-19 vaccine site opens Sunday

Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health CEO, inoculated Christian Dollahon, 66 from Oceanside with the Pfizer vaccine at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Del Mar, Calf. On Friday, Scripps officially opened their new drive-thru site at Del Mar Fairgrounds. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

SAN DIEGO – A new COVID-19 vaccination site opens this weekend at a North County recreation center, county officials said Friday.

The site at the Linda Rhoades Recreation Center located at 600 North Santa Fe Ave. in Vista is capable of administering up to 500 doses per day, according to the county. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays starting Feb. 14.

Vaccination sites in the county currently are vaccinating people in Phase 1A — including community health workers, paramedics and assisted-living facilities, among others — as well as people 65 years and older in Phase 1B.

Appointments, which are a requirement, can be scheduled at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

As of Friday, San Diego County is facing a vaccine shortage due to a delayed Moderna shipment.

The delayed vaccine shipment, expected Tuesday, forced some vaccination sites to dramatically slow the pace of inoculations or reschedule appointments altogether.

The interruption will affect the region’s largest vaccination site, the UC San Diego Health Petco Park Super Station, with no vaccinations taking place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Petco appointments will be automatically rescheduled through UCSD MyChart.

The Chula Vista and La Mesa super stations have supplies sufficient to get through Monday. The county’s distribution sites and super station in San Marcos have sufficient supplies to meet second-dose appointments, along with a limited supply of first doses, county officials said.

It was unclear how long the super station opened Friday morning at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be able to maintain its appointments. The Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station will provide drive-through and walk-through services on an appointment-only basis to anyone eligible to receive a shot under county guidelines.

Previous plans called for the station to open initially from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Longer hours and more days of operation will be added as more vaccine doses become available.

For those who may experience a delay in second doses, the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has advised that people can wait up to 42 days between doses and still achieve maximum immunity.

San Diego County coronavirus inoculation sites have received 703,000 doses of vaccine and administered nearly 570,000 doses, according to the HHSA.