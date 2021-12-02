New COVID testing rules will impact travelers at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO – Amid growing concerns over the omicron COVID-19 variant, the Biden administration Thursday detailed a new plan that includes stricter testing requirements for people traveling to the U.S. and extends indoor mask requirements in public settings.

The new rules mean inbound travelers now will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test one day prior to departure.

“It basically just makes it uniform for all travelers regardless of vaccination status,” said Sabrina LoPiccolo, a communications specialist at the San Diego International Airport. “Everybody will have to provide a negative cover test one day prior to the flight departing to be able to land into the United States.”

COVID-19 testing is available at the airport’s Terminal 2 near the baggage claim with Carbon Health, LoPiccolo said. Appointments are required for testing and the price of the tests range from $150 to $165. Results of the tests are guaranteed by the following day at 2 p.m.

LoPiccolo also noted the federal mask mandate was extended until March 18, 2022, out from the previous date of Jan 31. She is reminding travelers to wear marks inside the airport at all times.

If passengers do not comply, they could be fined up to $3,000 for second-time offenses.

Masks are available at the help desk and can be purchased from a number of kiosks in the airport.