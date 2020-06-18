New COVID-19 task force will draft policies for ‘a fair and just recovery’

SAN DIEGO – Regional leaders Wednesday announced the creation of a panel tasked with developing policies and programs to help members of underserved communities in the San Diego region that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regional COVID-19 Task Force for Equitable Recovery will forward policies “that ensure a fair and just recovery” for people of color and underserved communities throughout the region.

Task force members said unemployment, food insecurity and equal access to COVID-19-related funding and health care are among the issues to be tackled, beginning with their first strategy session on June 24.

“COVID-19 didn’t cause the economic inequities or health disparities that exist in our society, but it highlighted how a crisis situation can make things more difficult for people struggling because of those injustices,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, co-chair of the county’s COVID-19 Subcommittee.

The announcement came on the same day that the San Diego Association of Governments released a report showing that Black and Hispanic residents are far more likely to live in areas with higher-than-average unemployment rates and a larger number of COVID-19 cases throughout the San Diego region.

Based on the SANDAG study, 45% of the Black population live in zip codes with higher than average unemployment rates and COVID-19 cases. In the Hispanic community, 42% live in those conditions.

“When you look at Filipinos, Latinos, and African Americans, we are the service workers,” National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said.

She said those communities are the ones stocking grocery store shelves, working in childcare and helping in assisted living facilities where risk of exposure to COVID-19 in highest; and yet, many of those workers have the least health care coverage.

SANDAG Chair and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said, “As regional elected officials and leaders, it is important for us to think strategically about how to coordinate with the Black and Hispanic communities — and all communities in need — to determine which programs and policies can put in place to guide an equitable recovery as businesses begin to reopen and as people return to work or look for new jobs.”

The idea behind the task force was presented to Fletcher by the Invest in San Diego Families Coalition. Its campaign manager, Paola Martinez- Montes, said ISDF called on the county to create such a task force to avoid “deepening the injustice our communities have been carrying for hundreds of years.”

Dr. Rodney Hood, president of the Multicultural Health Foundation, said “African American, Latino, Asian and other vulnerable communities have seen a disproportionate coronavirus virus infection rate due to long standing structural racial inequities.”

“We will need proactive strategies and policies to minimize the disproportionate impact on these communities by disrupting systemic inequities with equitable policies and solutions that result in better health outcomes for all San Diego residents,” Hood said. “The creation of the new task force is a first step to making this a reality.”