New COVID-19 strain identified in SoCal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The new variant of COVID-19 that was identified in the United Kingdom and Colorado has now been identified in Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Newsom made the announcement in a virtual conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci said he was not surprised about the case of the new strain in California, adding that it’s likely there will be reports from other states.

“I don’t think that Californians should feel that this is something odd,” Fauci said. “This is something that’s expected.”

