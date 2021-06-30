Nearly 1.9 million San Diego County residents are fully vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s COVID-19 case and testing-positivity rates both increased slightly from last week’s data, the Public Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday, but the data points remained significantly lower than those reported one month ago.

The average daily rate of new cases rose to 2.1 per 100,000 residents in Wednesday’s weekly update, up from 1.6 on June 23. The percentage of positive tests increased to 1.1% from 0.9% in the same time frame.

A total of 84 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday and three new deaths were reported between June 23 and Tuesday. Three women, all with underlying medical conditions, died between June 22 and June 23. Of those three, two were 80 years or older and one was in her 50s.

The region’s cumulative total is 3,780 deaths and 282,582 infections.

A total of 7,107 tests were reported by the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases was 1.2%. The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests was 1.1%.

Hospitalizations in the county related to the pandemic increased by 21 to 87 from last Wednesday’s data. The number of COVID patients in intensive care decreased by two to 24. There were 51 staffed, available ICU beds in the county.

As of last Wednesday, a total of 2,188,795 people in the county had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Fully vaccinated residents numbered 1,869,446 — 88.9% of a county-set goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older. That mark, based on 75% of April’s population estimate for eligible age groups, is intended to reach community “herd immunity.”

More than 4.33 million doses have been received by the county, with nearly 4.06 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found here.

San Diego County will not change mask guidelines as a result of the delta variant of COVID-19, County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher announced Tuesday.

Los Angeles County public health officials on Monday “strongly” recommended that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places due to rapid spread of the highly contagious virus mutation.

That county’s Department of Public Health urged everyone — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks in settings such as grocery or retail stores, theaters, family entertainment centers and workplaces when the vaccination status of other workers isn’t known.

Fletcher said San Diego County was not planning on taking similar action.

“We continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and in particular the Delta variant and want to emphasize the single best action you can take to protect yourself and your family is to be fully vaccinated,” he said. “Almost 95% of our delta variant cases are from those not fully vaccinated. We will continue to align our public health guidance with CDC and (the state health department) and do not anticipate any changes.”

County officials gave their last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update June 15, with any future briefings being provided as needed. Daily news releases with COVID-19 data will be replaced by a weekly news update on Wednesdays. Deaths and new infections will be updated daily, however.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.