Navy to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

SAN DIEGO – The first batches of Pfizer’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine arrived in San Diego County Monday for both U.S. Department of Defense personnel and civilians, with initial vaccinations to begin as soon as Tuesday.

Capt. Devin Morrison, acting commanding officer of Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) and Cmdr. Jason Rice, director for public health and public health emergency officer (PHEO), compare notes ahead of the media roundtable teleconference held at NMCSD’s conference room, Dec. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vernishia R. Vaughn-Lucas)

Naval Medical Center San Diego received an unspecified number of vaccines Monday, with front-line medical workers and essential mission personnel — such as EMS, firefighters and gate personnel — to begin receiving the first dose of the vaccinations Tuesday.

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton will take a portion of those doses for personnel north of San Diego.

“This week marks a historic first step in getting the COVID vaccine to everyone who wants it,” said Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, “and the end goal of reducing the risk of COVID-19 infections and its impact on our war fighters and our nation.”

The U.S. Department of Defense reported its initial supply of more than 43,000 doses will go to uniformed service members, both actives and reserves. Navy officials would not say how many doses arrived into San Diego.

Distribution will be conducted in phases. Due to limited availability of initial vaccine doses, the first phase will distribute and administer vaccines at select locations.

Initial distribution sites — including the two San Diego sites — were selected by the DOD’s COVID Task Force based on recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best support several criteria:

anticipated supply chain requirements, such as cold and bulk storage facilities;

local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services; and

sufficient medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients.

The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), with distribution being conducted in phases, Dec. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vernishia R. Vaughn-Lucas)

Doses will be administered at Naval Hospital Camp Pendelton on Wednesday.

“We are honored to be part of this global fight against this virus,” said Capt. Devin Morrison, acting director of Naval Medical Center San Diego. “As we begin to administer this vaccine, we do so on behalf of the countless professionals around the globe that have worked tirelessly to make this moment a reality.”

Navy officials say this is the first phase of the immunizations. They are continuing to urge the public to take proper health and safety precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing.