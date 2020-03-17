SAN DIEGO – A training school at Naval Base San Diego has been closed after a third sailor who trained there tested positive for coronavirus, Navy officials said Tuesday.

The schoolhouse for Training Support Command was closed on March 14 after a sailor from the USS Essex was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Navy said in a news release. The sailor had been attending a course there since Feb. 6 and is currently quarantined at home, the Navy reported. People known to have had close contact with the infected sailor have been contacted are in self-isolation at their residences, according to the Navy.

Two sailors who attended classes at the schoolhouse also tested positive for coronavirus. Those cases were announced on March 15 and March 13. Both of those sailors remain in isolation. The Navy did not say what their conditions were.

In addition to the three sailors at Naval Base San Diego, a sailor at Naval Base Point Loma also tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Navy health personnel are investigating whether other people have had contact with the infected sailors.