National City, UCSD partner up for COVID-19 vaccine trial

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Another COVID-19 vaccine trial is getting ready to begin in a South Bay city that’s been hit hard by the pandemic.

UC San Diego and National City leaders made the announcement Tuesday at El Toyon Park. Some 2,000 people are expected to participate in the trial study with half of volunteers given a placebo and the other half administered with the vaccine, the university said.

The South Bay region has maintained some of the highest virus case rates per capita in San Diego County. At that of that list is National City, which has recorded a total of 1,725 positive virus cases.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said she wants to see here community continue to be a trail blazer.

“We were the first community to mandate face coverings, we advocated for five free testing locations,” Sotelo-Solis said, adding that it’s part of a countywide effort to combat the virus.

“To know that we as a community of National City are a part of the solution it makes me feel very proud that we will continue to be at the forefront,” she said.