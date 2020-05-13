National City has highest rate of virus cases in county

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City has the highest rate of coronavirus infections in San Diego County based on population, and the city’s mayor spoke Wednesday to update residents on testing and other resources available to them during the pandemic.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said the city is ramping up its collaboration with the county on their testing, tracking and treatment efforts.

T3 (Testing, Tracking & Treatment) efforts for @CityOfNatlCity Announcement of testing,tracking &treatment efforts that will help strengthen our response to the increasing COVID-19 positive rests.#StrongerTogether #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/BH2EQJ6R40 — AlejandraSoteloSolis (@alesotelosolis) May 13, 2020

Sotelo-Solis gave the briefing from Paradise Valley Hospital on Fourth Avenue.