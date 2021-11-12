National City kicks off vaccination effort for kids ages 5-11

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City kicked off a major COVID-19 vaccination event Friday by vaccinating more than 100 children aged between 5 and 11 years old.

Since the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the youngest age group, more than 7,000 children ages 5-11 have received their first dose in San Diego County.

At Central Elementary School, there was a lot of excitement and relief among parents lined up with kids.

“Once they found out that they were able to get the vaccine, they kept asking my wife and I, ‘When can we go?’” parent Rob Lopez said. “They’ve been looking forward to this day for a while.”

Lopez said his 10-year-old daughter, Annabelle, found out she was eligible by being an avid news viewer.

“I always watch the FOX 5 News with my family and I saw that you can get the vaccine,” Annabelle said.

Annabelle and her brother Angel were among more than 100 National City kids to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Medical professionals like Dr. Archie Bella, chief medical officer for Samahan Health, continue to urge all eligible age groups to be vaccinated.

“Since the rollout of the vaccine for 12-year-old and above, at least for Samahan Health, there has been a huge demand,” Bella said.

Samahan Health will be partnering with the National School District to continue to distribute roughly 4,000 vaccines to any families wanting to do so at the district’s 10 schools throughout the next week.

For any children who got the vaccine Friday or next week in National City, a second dose schedule is set for early December.