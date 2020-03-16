Most residents in San Francisco, 5 nearby counties ordered to stay home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Officials in six San Francisco Bay area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting nearly 7 million people.

The order issued Monday says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa, as well as the city of Berkeley.

People should work from home unless they provide essential services such as public safety, sanitation and health care.

“The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted on Twitter. “There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open."