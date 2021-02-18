More vaccinations delayed as winter storms impact shipments

SAN DIEGO — Vaccinations are being delayed again in San Diego County, this time because of winter storms in other parts of the country.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday during a news conference that several shipments scheduled to arrive this week will not be due to snowy weather in much of the U.S. The weather is impacting Pfizer’s and Moderna’s primary manufacturing facilities along with shipping routes to the San Diego region, Fletcher said.

As a result, the county has rescheduled about 1,000 first-dose appointments on Thursday and Friday. Impacted individuals were being notified that they would be rescheduled for next week.

“A second set of delays is going to have very significant impacts on our system,” Fletcher said. “We expect as early as tomorrow to begin to pause some of our vaccine locations. We also are very likely to have to reschedule appointments. I think folks understand we don’t control the weather and we do not control the arrival of vaccines when they actually get here.”

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department started issuing vaccines in Balboa Park this week but was forced to cancel all appointments for Thursday.