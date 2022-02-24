SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 659 new COVID-19 infections and 14 additional deaths, bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,002 in it latest data.

“Every death is tragic, and our condolences go out to the family and friends of all of the San Diegans who have lost their lives during this pandemic,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19 and associated hospitalizations. I urge anyone who is not up to date with their shots to get vaccinated.”

There have been 734,656 infections in San Diego County since the pandemic began.

The number of San Diego County patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to fall, decreasing to 562 Wednesday — down from 574 on Tuesday — according to the latest state data. The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by six to 109. Available ICU beds increased by five to 211.

An average of 17,995 COVID-19 tests were recorded each day for the past week. Of those, 6.5% returned positive — down from 9.9% on Friday.

A total of 1,151,574 — or 54.3% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the HHSA.

More than 2.9 million — or 92.6% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.56 million, or 81.4%, are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.