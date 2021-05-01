More than 3 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 210 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths, as the number of vaccines delivered to the county crossed the 3 million mark.

A total of 3,038,735 doses have now arrived in the county, with 2,759,104 of those administered. The county received 292,950 vaccines this week, 18,000 fewer than the week prior.

A total of 1,455,004 people have received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna, which is 72.1% of the county’s goal, and 1,030,386 — or 51.1% of the county’s goal — of the 16 or older age cohort are fully inoculated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

Saturday’s data increase the cumulative totals in the county to 276,366 cases and 3,706 deaths.

Of 13,987 tests reported Saturday, 2% returned positive.

Three new community outbreaks were reported Saturday.

In the past seven days, 24 community outbreaks were confirmed. There were 101 cases associated with those outbreaks. The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department announced Friday it has hundreds of appointments available at its Balboa Municipal Gym COVID-19 vaccine administration site, with more vaccines coming next week.

“We have capacity to do well over 1,000 vaccinations a day, but right now we’re only doing a few hundred,” said Jose Ysea, spokesman for San Diego’s public safety department. “We have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available today. Next week we’ll also have J&J.”

The gym, at 2111 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park, has free, albeit limited, parking. Appointments are available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be made at https://www.sandiego.gov/covid-19-vaccination.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday there is now slack in the vaccination system. Not significantly, he said, but there are more available appointments now than there have been since the rollout began. Because of this, the county will take actions to make getting a vaccine more convenient, such as extending the hours of several county-run vaccination sites to 8 p.m. and looking at the possibility of making some sites 24 hours.

All 23 county-run vaccine sites are now accepting walk-in visits, but the super stations are still appointment only.

