More school districts launch distance learning

SAN DIEGO — Lakeside Union School District, Sweetwater Union High School District and the San Ysidro School District were among the latest districts in San Diego County to launch distance learning on Monday.

As students continue to learn from home, districts are working as quickly as possible to equip students with necessary devices to continue their education remotely. The San Ysidro School district has handed out 600 Chromebooks to families who don’t have access to a computer, with more on the way. The Chromebooks were purchased using district funds, said San Ysidro School District Board of Education President, Humberto Gurmilan.

“They’re grateful that we were able to provide the Chromebooks. They’re grateful their children can continue their education,” Gurmilan told FOX 5.

The San Ysidro School District and others are partnering with Cox Communications to offer free internet for eligible low-income families until July 15.

“The fact that companies like Cox are stepping up just says a lot about San Diego and this community,” Gurmilan said.

In Escondido, six schools within the Escondido Union School District boosted their WiFi so families can access internet from the school parking lots. The schools include Central, Juniper, Reidy Creek and Rock Springs elementary schools, Del Dios Academy, and Mission Middle School.

“The parking lot was a great way to allow people to access these resources while at the same time keeping schools closed and people safe,” said Alberto Ngo, principal of Del Dios Academy.

The WiFi is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as long as families maintain social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet away from others, Ngo said. Most students have already been given a school-issued iPad, which connects automatically to the school’s WiFi.