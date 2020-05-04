More North County beaches open for exercise

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — City beaches in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad will reopen in limited fashion Monday along with state beaches in Torrey Pines and Carlsbad.

Beachgoers will be allowed to run and walk on the sand, as well as surf, swim, kayak and paddleboard in the ocean. Group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are still prohibited.

Parks and trails in the city of Carlsbad will also reopen Monday at 2 p.m. for walking, running and sitting on the grass. Parking lots at the parks will be open at half-capacity.

The Lake Poway Recreation Area opened to the public Sunday and will resume regular hours of 6 a.m. to sunset Monday, city officials said.

Parking lots at Lake Poway will open to half capacity and boating is not allowed, officials said. The playground will remain closed and active sports are limited to people within the same household.

County health officials on Sunday reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and one death, raising the county’s totals to 3,927 cases and 139 fatalities.

The latest fatality is an 81-year-old woman who had underlying medical conditions, the county reported.