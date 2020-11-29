More Calif. counties ratchet up virus measures as cases surge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More counties in California announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday to prevent rising caseloads from spiraling into a hospital crisis.

Starting Monday, San Francisco and San Mateo counties will join a statewide curfew and Silicon Valley will ban all high school, collegiate and professional sports and impose a quarantine for those traveling into the region from more than 150 miles away.

The new restrictions come a day after Los Angeles County imposed a lockdown calling for 10 million residents to stay home “as much as possible.”

Melrose Mac Service coordinator, Josh Smart, left, helps out customer Eric Hall, Monster Lighting general manager, to make a contact-less purchase through a plexiglass wall at the store in Burbank, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Los Angeles County has announced a new stay-home order as coronavirus cases surge out of control in the nation’s most populous county. The three-3 week order take effect Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The order advises residents to stay home “as much as possible” and to wear a face covering when they go out. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

They will be prohibited from gathering with people outside of their household for public or private occasions, except church services and protests.

The county had set a threshold for issuing the stay-home order: an average of 4,500 cases a day over a five-day period, but hadn’t expected to reach that level until next month.

However, the five-day average of new cases reported Friday was 4,751.

“We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge.”

And in San Diego County Saturday, public health leaders reported a record 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and one more death.

The 1,859 new cases Saturday break the previous record of 1,802 cases confirmed Friday. A total of 997 San Diegans have now died from the virus.

The data shows 14% of the 12,932 tests administered came back positive. An additional 33 people were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 636 people in area hospitals. Three people were released from the ICU with 175 in ICUs countywide.

The county is reminding residents that everyone should wear face coverings, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. No more than three households are recommended for outdoor gatherings and gatherings indoors are prohibited for counties in the purple tier.