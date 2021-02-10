Mix-up leads hundreds of San Diegans to get false-positive virus results

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of San Diegans received a phone call this week from the county telling them they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, only to later learn it was a mistake.

“I was in a panic, your mouth grows dry, you begin to shake and you say, ‘oh my gosh, what has this been?” said Laura Spielman, one of about 400 people who got the call.

Spielman says she was confused because the company that administered her test told her two days earlier that she was negative.

“I called them right away and they were amazing, they looked at my records and the records of my kids and told us that we were in fact negative,” she said.

“We were blindsided,” said Bryan Andrus, CEO of U.S. Specialty Labs, the company that administered the test. “We started getting calls Monday morning, and we immediately started doing an investigation and decided it had to be something in the text or character string going up to CAL Ready. We contacted the county, asked them to put the calls on hold — which they did — and we contacted our vendor.”

Andrus explained the test itself was accurate but the issue came from a third-party vendor tried sending the test data up to the state. Andrus said programmers for the vendor recently changed the formula to compute the data and, in so doing, accidently created an error. That error triggered the faulty positive results for at least 400 people who got the call this week.

“It’s frustrating, very frustrating, and I certainly empathize with the people who got the phone calls,” he said. “It has been rectified, and we are putting additional measures in place and are asking our vendor put additional measures in place so it doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson with San Diego County applauded how quickly U.S. Specialty Labs reacted once hearing about the error, working with their third-party vendor to fix the mistake within hours.