Miramar-based Marine reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO -- A Marine at MCAS Miramar has tested positive for coronavirus, a military official told the San Diego Union-Tribune Thursday.

The affected Marine had recently returned from leave in Washington -- one of the states hardest hit by the virus so far in the U.S. -- and did not contract the illness from evacuees quarantined on the base, according to the newspaper.

The Marine felt sick and went to a clinic on base to be tested and diagnosed.

"It is unknown whether the Marine went back to work upon returning from leave," the U-T's Andrew Dyer reports. "The official said the Marines are conducting a contact investigation and anyone who came in contact with the man will also be tested."

Three groups of passengers from a coronavirus-infected Grand Princess cruise ship have been quarantined at Miramar, and the base has also hosted quarantined evacuees from China.

