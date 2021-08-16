MiraCosta College offers $300 incentive for fully-vaccinated students

SAN DIEGO — MiraCosta College announced a COVID-19 vaccination incentive for students on Monday in an effort to get their campus population vaccinated before the fall semester.

Staff said the college will use up to $3 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding for the incentive, which is a $300 credit for the MiraCosta College Bookstore.

Any MiraCosta College student who is registered for a fall 2021 course, receives their COVID-19 vaccination and submits verification through their SURF student account is eligible for the credit. Students can come into the store on the Oceanside campus or order online for shipping or pick up.

The college said effective Aug. 23, all students and employees who plan to be indoors on campus for 15 minutes or more must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MiraCosta College will also require all community members visiting indoor campus buildings to wear CDC-approved facial masks at all times.